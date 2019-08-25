Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Share Value Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 373.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 167,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 212,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, up from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin accumulated 46,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh accumulated 5,110 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 65,069 shares. D E Shaw Co owns 346,466 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability invested in 821 shares. Dean Capital has invested 1.91% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 3,260 shares. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 44,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 32,934 shares. 3,629 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.06% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Assetmark Incorporated owns 27 shares. Engaged Limited owns 227,558 shares. Principal Grp reported 193,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 124,918 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 74,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).