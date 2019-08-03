Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Raised Stake by $754,000 as Valuation Rose; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 8,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 14,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 2.26 million shares traded or 20.51% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 127,010 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $140,083 activity. Cawley Timothy also bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. de la Bastide Lore also bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. On Sunday, March 31 the insider Shukla Saumil P bought $4,315. On Friday, May 31 the insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $518. The insider McAvoy John bought 29 shares worth $2,283. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $88 was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28,248 shares to 55,991 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 14,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 6,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 756,670 shares. Apriem holds 2.24% or 99,657 shares. 2,542 were reported by Kings Point Cap Management. Tcw Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,416 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 8,249 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 22,653 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd. 26,045 are held by King Wealth. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Com stated it has 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 5,975 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 4.64M shares stake. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 971 shares. 93,314 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Finemark National Bank reported 0.04% stake.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18,700 shares to 338,740 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 24,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,903 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 66,885 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt. Bessemer Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Nordea Invest Management holds 4 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 39,153 shares stake. State Street Corporation has 858,476 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 139,301 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Engaged Limited Liability accumulated 2.11% or 227,558 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.09% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 46,666 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 79 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 5,732 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 596 shares.

