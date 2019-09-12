Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Circor Intl (CIR) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Position by $9.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 110,290 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 379,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 286,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.27 million, down from 665,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 201,510 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Circor Rallies After Crane Makes $45-Per-Share Cash Offer For Company – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyBanc Reiterates Sector Weight Rating on CIRCOR International (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Over 50% of CIRCOR (CIR) Shares Expected to Be Tendered at $48 – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.18M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CIR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 12,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 7,400 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 21,944 shares. Glenmede Na owns 188 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,815 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 114,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 2.90M shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Prudential Fincl has 31,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 74,247 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,070 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 11,149 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 202,517 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Magellan Health (MGLN) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $31.79 million for 12.73 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 13,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 119 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 60,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited Liability accumulated 47,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,247 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 3.41M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 342,618 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 15,182 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 3.94% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.03% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 21,145 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 3,256 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Point72 Asset Management LP owns 286,493 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio.