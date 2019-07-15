Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Raised Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Increased Stake by $16.11 Million

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 162,984 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99M, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $204.7. About 13.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third party developers; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 19/03/2018 – Ad targeting from Facebook is eerily accurate because it uses a variety of methods

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested in 15,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Kestrel Investment Mngmt invested in 3.44% or 112,875 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 394,600 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Us Financial Bank De reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 22,299 are held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Citigroup Inc holds 5,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 37,821 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York invested in 0.44% or 75,840 shares. Engaged Capital Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 227,558 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Qs Investors Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Everence Capital Mgmt reported 3,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,928 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 52,276 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 75,618 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Lp holds 78,806 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 31,062 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Hills Fincl Bank Tru invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davis R M invested in 1.03% or 166,541 shares. Columbus Circle, Connecticut-based fund reported 289,837 shares. Guild Inv Mgmt holds 3,256 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meiji Yasuda Life has 49,468 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc accumulated 6,550 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

