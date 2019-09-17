Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Lifted Its Position by $17.88 Million; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Increases Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 119.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 241,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 444,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, up from 202,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 287,125 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 152,079 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35 million, up from 121,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,145 are owned by Jane Street Limited Liability Co. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 0.06% stake. Omni Ptnrs Llp holds 1.74% or 444,262 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Co stated it has 6,780 shares. Brown Advisory owns 386,598 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 322,747 were reported by Geode Management Ltd Liability Company. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 39,000 shares. Paradigm Ny reported 75,840 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,996 shares. Interest Gp stated it has 16,489 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,149 shares to 43,235 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,606 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Mngmt owns 3,678 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 202,295 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Ser Corp invested in 2,768 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 6,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 93,499 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 326,204 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.2% or 818,631 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc reported 0.02% stake. 25,755 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 3,650 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Liability has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 74,937 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,861 shares stake. First Republic Invest Management has 266,162 shares.