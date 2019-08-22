Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Increased Position; Facebook (FB) Shareholder St Johns Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position by $355,240

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 66,243 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 24/03/2018 – Opinion: Don’t Delete Facebook. Do Something About It; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Changes Leave Developers Steaming; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Magellan Health (MGLN) CEO Says Doesn’t Have Specific Timeline for His Exit, Focused on Long-Term Margin Opportunities, Doesn’t Comment on M&A Speculation – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health Announces DecisionPoint in Collaboration with Premier, Inc. – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,497 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Franklin holds 16,319 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited owns 4,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highbridge Cap Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Kestrel Management has 112,875 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co has 79 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,091 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 22,299 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 1,968 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1,100 shares. Nordea Mngmt has 4 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America has 5,079 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 12,269 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 0.58% stake. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 1.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 794,591 shares. Burns J W Company Ny holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,954 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd invested in 0.57% or 40,070 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,907 shares. South State Corp has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,626 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kj Harrison Partners has 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,011 are owned by Green Square Ltd Company. Winfield Associates has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hallmark Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,229 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.