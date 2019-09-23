Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Boosted Its Holding by $17.88 Million as Share Value Rose; United Fire Group (UFCS) Holder Principal Financial Group Decreased Position by $302,880

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 119.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 241,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 444,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, up from 202,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 227,501 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 6,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 171,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 178,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 87,603 shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 5,056 shares to 218,986 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 463,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

