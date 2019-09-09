Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Engaged Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Mosaic Co. (MOS) Holding by $612,225

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 113,325 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc analyzed 22,675 shares as the company's stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.02M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $31.69 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. The insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $112.60 million for 16.34 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.