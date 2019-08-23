Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Engaged Capital Has Cut Position by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Market Value Declined, Jag Capital Management Cut Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 81.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 39,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 9,055 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 48,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $231.41. About 172,352 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 16/04/2018 – KXLY Spokane: Domino’s Pizza will now deliver to outdoor locations

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 16,772 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham And Communications Inv Advsr LP owns 169,211 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 43 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us has 24,209 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl accumulated 78,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Oak Associates Oh reported 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 18,280 shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De accumulated 18,091 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.06% or 12,415 shares. Bessemer has 46,470 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 3,098 shares. 32,400 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares to 117,195 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 7,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 28.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.