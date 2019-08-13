Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Value Rose While Engaged Capital Lowered Position by $1.83 Million; As Tile Shop (TTS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mairs & Power Cut by $362,550 Its Holding

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Tile Shop Inc (TTS) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 72,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 941,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tile Shop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.46% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.555. About 220,347 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 28,716 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,255 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 665,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 110,800 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.06% or 12,415 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 5,800 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 24,601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,245 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested in 0.06% or 299,549 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested in 7,039 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Ltd reported 0.15% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Tokio Marine Asset Com Ltd has invested 0.07% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 139,301 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 599 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 724,849 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health Services, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Centerbridge in exclusive talks to buy Magellan Health – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Magellan Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health Announces DecisionPoint in Collaboration with Premier, Inc. – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 53,870 shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $252.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 49,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Digi Int’l Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TTS Group ASA: Change of company name to Nekkar ASA – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Tile Shop Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results; Declares Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Tile Shop Holdings Gets Up Off the Floor – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tile Shop Holdings: 2019 Growth Should Lead To Share Price Improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Parametric Assoc Limited holds 0% or 71,907 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 340,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 13,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 2.41 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Blackrock reported 0% stake. Mason Street Ltd accumulated 12,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has 433,976 shares. Skylands Cap Lc has invested 0.41% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Alliancebernstein LP reported 10,130 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 1.19% or 221,275 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,122 shares. Hl Fincl Lc reported 31,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings.