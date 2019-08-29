Magellan Health (MGLN) Position Has Raised by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp; Personal Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Rli (RLI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 5,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 76,469 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 71,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 104,592 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.55. About 89,028 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4,630 shares to 63,220 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,887 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Capital has 17,200 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 8,255 shares. Highbridge Ltd Llc owns 45,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Alyeska Ltd Partnership owns 31,324 shares. 18,646 were reported by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Alpine Associates Management Inc reported 0.03% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Tcw Grp reported 13,966 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 39,153 shares in its portfolio.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,706 shares to 954,512 shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 394,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,217 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

