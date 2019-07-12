Magellan Health (MGLN) Market Valuation Rose While Starboard Value LP Raised by $16.25 Million Its Position; Sta Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $447,440

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 2.74M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 139,120 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engaged Capital reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Everence, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,260 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,245 shares stake. Victory accumulated 0.11% or 728,175 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 59 shares. Alpine Associates Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 14,559 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.06% or 63,633 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 307 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp L P, Illinois-based fund reported 31,324 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 5,110 were accumulated by Oak Oh. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 77,825 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Scottsdale health care group terminates CEO – Phoenix Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Magellan Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) 2019 Financial Guidance Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “FPA Capital Fund Buys 1, Sells 2 in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon wraps expansion project at Singapore refinery – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Lc reported 1.11% stake. 219,393 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.5% or 13,772 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Co holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 150,053 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 2.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.93M shares. Barry Ltd Co stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grand Jean Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 2,961 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Co Al reported 44,961 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.19% stake. Bath Savings Tru holds 3.37% or 197,737 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 1.49M shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Invest Counsel has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,098 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 215,576 shares to 98,553 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 117,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,656 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).