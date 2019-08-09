Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding Maintained by Omni Partners Llp; Facebook Cl A (FB) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Lifted Stake by $631,962

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 99,866 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 284.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 1,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $188.64. About 8.60M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s least valuable ‘product’ is looking more like its future; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE MEDIA; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ) by 29,200 shares to 69,090 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,959 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 660 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.95% or 214,012 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability Com invested in 103,574 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Company invested in 6,828 shares. General Com Inc owns 76,500 shares. Bragg Advisors holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,509 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management, Virginia-based fund reported 11,830 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Com reported 18,533 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Ltd Liability Com has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,971 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 449,309 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 564,600 shares. Lafayette owns 9,204 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.09% or 260,593 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

