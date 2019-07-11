Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding Held by Omni Partners Llp; Exchange Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Medtronic (MDT) by $919,646

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 17,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 1.95 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 106,313 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.96 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 119,553 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 7,310 shares in its portfolio. Community Finance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,857 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 59,545 shares. 28,760 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated. First Washington Corp has invested 2.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 1.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Palisade Asset Management Lc accumulated 34,230 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 985,652 shares. Smith Moore reported 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 10,370 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability invested in 8,941 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bancorp Of The West stated it has 0.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares to 19,233 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,864 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

