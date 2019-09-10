Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Starboard Value LP Raised Holding; Humana (HUM) Position Boosted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 145,220 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 47,047 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 44,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $275.69. About 693,129 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA TO HAVE 40% MINORITY INTEREST IN CURO

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Magellan Rx Specialty Pharmacy Helps More Patients Achieve Adherence Goals through MRx Cares Clinical Coaching Program – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

