Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Omni Partners Llp Increased Stake; Arlington Value Capital Trimmed Its Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Stock Value Rose

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 229,589 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 877,998 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 3,365 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 49,334 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 63,696 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,100 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Earnest Limited Com reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cryder Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 266,233 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.02% or 3,067 shares. Tradewinds Lc owns 26 shares. 689,177 are held by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 261,001 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 3,483 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $252.66 million for 6.36 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $122.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 214,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern has 724,849 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 32,400 shares. Alpine Associate Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 14,559 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 39,153 shares. Fisher Asset Lc owns 301,759 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 4,916 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 444,665 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 13,966 shares. 5,732 are held by Svcs Automobile Association. Zebra Management Lc has 0.15% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0.02% or 287,567 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Gru Lp holds 31,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Co accumulated 49,700 shares.