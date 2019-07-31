Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Engaged Capital Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; Wright Investors Service Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $585,747

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 25,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $143.84. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 6.40% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 202,387 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Assocs Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 724,849 shares. Kestrel Invest Mgmt invested in 112,875 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 46,470 shares. Franklin Resources has 16,319 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 728,175 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.06% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 63,633 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 24,451 were accumulated by Voya Inv Management Ltd. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 5,800 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,993 shares to 26,367 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 10,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,587 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes reported 6,650 shares stake. Page Arthur B accumulated 19,683 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 2.75 million shares. Kistler holds 14,698 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 5.55 million shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,132 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 96,569 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Company owns 4,616 shares. Sky Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 7,753 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley accumulated 9,256 shares. 25,660 are owned by Essex Fincl Services. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 823,554 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 1.19 million shares. Blume Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.93% or 50,229 shares in its portfolio.

