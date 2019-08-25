Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Engaged Capital Cut Its Position by $1.83 Million; As Allstate (ALL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $470,000

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 29,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 1.37M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,090 shares. 45,000 are owned by Highbridge Cap Ltd. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 53 are held by James Investment Rech. Tokio Marine Asset Management invested in 5,800 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank reported 43 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 119 shares. Prudential Plc owns 394,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 31,634 are held by Sei. Smith Graham Com Ltd Partnership accumulated 169,211 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 301,759 shares. Numerixs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp accumulated 61,166 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 22,774 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.68% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hills Fincl Bank Trust Co stated it has 0.45% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 603,746 shares. 3.28M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 5,586 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 13,187 shares. Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.66% or 392,886 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 4,890 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,569 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.15% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Becker Capital reported 1.46% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).