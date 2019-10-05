Magellan Health (MGLN) Holder Engaged Capital Boosted Stake; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Price Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 66.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 151,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 379,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.16M, up from 227,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 93,559 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 91.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 25,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 2,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 28,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.21 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.83M for 17.89 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12,911 shares to 18,048 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

