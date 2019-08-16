Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Magellan Health Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Magellan Health Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Magellan Health Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Magellan Health Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Health Inc. 0.00% 1.00% 0.40% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Magellan Health Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Health Inc. N/A 67 143.26 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Magellan Health Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Magellan Health Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.29 5.30 2.79

With consensus target price of $77.5, Magellan Health Inc. has a potential upside of 10.95%. The potential upside of the competitors is 19.43%. Given Magellan Health Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Magellan Health Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magellan Health Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Health Inc. 4.83% -4.39% 1.68% 6.74% -2.31% 23.64% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Magellan Health Inc. has stronger performance than Magellan Health Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Magellan Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Magellan Health Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.32 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Magellan Health Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magellan Health Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Magellan Health Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Magellan Health Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Magellan Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Magellan Health Inc. beats Magellan Health Inc.’s competitors.