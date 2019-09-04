Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Security & Protection Services company, Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magal Security Systems Ltd. has 61% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. 47.9% of Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.60% 2.60% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems Ltd. N/A 5 37.38 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Magal Security Systems Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Magal Security Systems Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 51.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magal Security Systems Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magal Security Systems Ltd. -1.88% -5.8% -11.63% -10.8% -9.94% 5.84% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magal Security Systems Ltd. are 2.9 and 2.5. Competitively, Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s rivals have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.91% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Magal Security Systems Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.