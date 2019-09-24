MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Comparison side by side

Both MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) are each other’s competitor in the Silver industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. 1 1.55 N/A 0.00 238.67

Table 1 demonstrates MAG Silver Corp. and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver Corp. 0.00% -3% -2.9% Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

MAG Silver Corp.’s current beta is 0.49 and it happens to be 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

91.3 and 91.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAG Silver Corp. Its rival Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. MAG Silver Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of MAG Silver Corp. shares and 6.36% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares. About 21.8% of MAG Silver Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAG Silver Corp. -2.63% 7.23% 16.81% 27.82% 19.06% 52.33% Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. -10.73% 29.03% 35.38% 19.33% -36.07% 17.38%

For the past year MAG Silver Corp. has stronger performance than Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The companyÂ’s principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.