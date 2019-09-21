Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $150.5, and a 58.45% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 34.9% respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.33%. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.