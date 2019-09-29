Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

We are contrasting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,684,406.60% -8.7% -8.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 723,561,160.69% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 76.79% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $150.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.