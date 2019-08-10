Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4296.75 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta means Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 45.8. The Current Ratio of rival TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 42.76% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $128. TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 consensus target price and a 143.39% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, TG Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 59% respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.33%. Comparatively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.