Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 58.45% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $150.5. On the other hand, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 50.94% and its consensus price target is $16. Based on the results delivered earlier, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.