Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,711,552.85% -8.7% -8.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. 14,280,660,377.36% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Sierra Oncology Inc. which has a 13.1 Current Ratio and a 13.1 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $150.5, while its potential upside is 70.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 66.4%. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.