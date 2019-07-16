Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|115
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|18
|135.03
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
Liquidity
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-9.39%
|-9.7%
|-42.18%
|-17.77%
|-5.36%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.