Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 135.03 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.