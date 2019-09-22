Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.58 N/A -3.98 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 and a Quick Ratio of 45.8. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 58.45% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $150.5.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 19.6%. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pulmatrix Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.