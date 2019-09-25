Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 45.8. The Current Ratio of rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.95% and an $150.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 28.3%. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.