Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 4 of the 6 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.