Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|108
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|694.06
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
45.8 and 45.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 28.19% at a $128 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 73.56% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Orchard Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
