Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 694.06 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

45.8 and 45.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 28.19% at a $128 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 73.56% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Orchard Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.