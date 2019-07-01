Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.97 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 4.9%. Insiders held 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.