Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|106
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 58.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $150.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 0%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.33%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
