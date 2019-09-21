Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 58.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $150.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 0%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.