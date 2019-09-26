Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 104 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, with potential upside of 71.53%. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 291.04% and its average target price is $14. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.