Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,697,237.92% -8.7% -8.5% Innoviva Inc. 480,323,450.13% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 45.8. The Current Ratio of rival Innoviva Inc. is 42.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 42.5. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Innoviva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $150.5, and a 72.51% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 80.5% respectively. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Innoviva Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.