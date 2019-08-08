Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 112 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.