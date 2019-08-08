Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|112
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
