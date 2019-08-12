Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 51.6% respectively. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.