Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

This is a contrast between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.05 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta means Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

$128 is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 38.68%. Competitively the consensus price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 82.03% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.