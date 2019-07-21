Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 52.9%. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.