Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 360.29 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. In other hand, CorMedix Inc. has beta of 2.93 which is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $150.5, while its potential upside is 65.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.