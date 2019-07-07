Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.30 N/A -1.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.