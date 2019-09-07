Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|108
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Atreca Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atreca Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, with potential upside of 31.44%. Competitively Atreca Inc. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 82.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Atreca Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Atreca Inc.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.