Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. On the competitive side is, Atreca Inc. which has a 22 Current Ratio and a 22 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atreca Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, with potential upside of 31.44%. Competitively Atreca Inc. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 82.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Atreca Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.