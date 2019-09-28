Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,684,406.60% -8.7% -8.5% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,160,666.49% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, with potential upside of 76.79%. Competitively the consensus target price of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 71.15% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.