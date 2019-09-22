Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) Reaches $94.98 After 9.00% Down Move; ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (ITVPF) SI Decreased By 3.22%

ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) had a decrease of 3.22% in short interest. ITVPF’s SI was 11.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.22% from 11.43 million shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 5822 days are for ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)’s short sellers to cover ITVPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.032 during the last trading session, reaching $1.588. About 12,030 shares traded or 100.40% up from the average. ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.22% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.98. About 282,035 shares traded or 45.32% up from the average. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has declined 66.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDGL News: 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO IS IN A “STRONG” FINANCIAL POSITION TO ADVANCE MGL-3196 IN BOTH INDICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMA 4Q LOSS/SHR 67C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 29/05/2018 – Madrigal MDGL – Short Term Sell – Still Great Long Term Hold; 08/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.45; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 HAD 7 SAES, NONE DRUG RELATED, NONE OCCURRING MORE THAN ONCE, 5 IN MGL-3196, 2 IN PLACEBO-TREATED PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 45c; 08/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMA 1Q CASH & OTHER $182.8M; 31/05/2018 – Madrigal Pharma’s liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL’S MGL-3196 ACHIEVES LIVER BIOPSY ENDPOINTS IN PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest CorpoThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.47B company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $86.43 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MDGL worth $131.85M less.

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.24 billion. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.

Analysts await Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.36 EPS, down 142.86% or $0.80 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-1.28 actual EPS reported by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials.