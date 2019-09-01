Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) Reaches $92.70 After 9.00% Down Move; Last Week Antero Resources (AR) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 207.57% above currents $3.17 stock price. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. See Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $6.2500 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Underperform New Target: $5.5000 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $11 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.38% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 217,016 shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has declined 66.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDGL News: 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO IS IN A “STRONG” FINANCIAL POSITION TO ADVANCE MGL-3196 IN BOTH INDICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS -PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MGL-3196 ALSO SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 31/05/2018 – Madrigal Pharma’s liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 7.4% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 08/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMA 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 13/03/2018 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDGL); 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMA 4Q LOSS/SHR 67C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 29/05/2018 – Madrigal MDGL – Short Term Sell – Still Great Long Term HoldThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.40B company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $84.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MDGL worth $125.91M less.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials.

More notable recent Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Viking Therapeutics a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Enters Oversold Territory (MDGL) – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 12% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viking Therapeutics: A Potential NASH Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $49,946 worth of stock was bought by RADY PAUL M on Thursday, May 23. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $207,353. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $904.61 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.33 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 15% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.79 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 87,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 49,476 shares. Mountain Lake Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 4.56% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1.41M shares. Harbourvest Prns Limited Co reported 171,214 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 1.03M shares. Baupost Limited Liability Company Ma invested in 28.59M shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 74,364 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.06% or 800,700 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset holds 358,615 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.08 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Strs Ohio owns 404,771 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 53,582 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,900 shares or 0% of the stock.