Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) Reaches $91.68 After 4.00% Up Move; Jumei International Holding Limited American Depos (JMEI) Shorts Decreased By 17.05%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $233.27 million. The firm offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It has a 3.47 P/E ratio. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements.

