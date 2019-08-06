Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 112 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, with potential upside of 44.34%. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 207.69% and its consensus target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.