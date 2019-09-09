Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|108
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
