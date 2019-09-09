Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.