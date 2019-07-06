Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 9.82 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. From a competition point of view, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta which is 92.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

45.8 and 45.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $128, while its potential upside is 25.93%. On the other hand, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 8.92% and its average target price is $48. The results provided earlier shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 17.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.